HE moved to Spain when he was just 11-years-old and opened his first business here in 1977.

Today he counts on hundreds of loyal clients from all over Spain… and has rightfully been recognised in the UK with an MBE for his services to expats.

So it’s no surprise to discover that Mark Petrie is also Denia’s Honorary British Consul, a safe pair of hands to turn to in a time of crisis.

His company, Mark Petrie Insurance Brokers, today brings over 50 years of experience offering clients the best-available policies tailored to their individual needs.

With offices in Javea and Denia, his experienced team offers a wide range of insurance services from car, home, health and pet insurance to legal assistance policies.

Because the brokerage is not affiliated to any one company, it can offer the most appropriate policies on the market to suit individual needs at the most competitive prices.

His team of five works with all the leading agents such as Liberty Seguros, Allianz, Plus Ultra, DKV, Salus and many more to offer a personalised service from day one.

“Each policy is tailored to what the customer needs and wants and we are very expat-orientated,” explains Mark, from his office on the paseo in Javea port.

“While we have many clients here, we have others from as far away as Galicia, Madrid, Sevilla, and Malaga,” he adds.

“By reducing response times and with an insurance programme run by professionals, our clients get the most out of any policy that they take out.”

