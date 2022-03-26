TWO Spanish cities have made the top-ten list for holiday destinations in continental Europe, according to one recent survey. And neither of them were Madrid.

Travel company Holidu published the 10 most searched destinations on its platform, with Barcelona the second-most searched city in Europe, with some 44,000 searches.

Barcelona is the most popular city in Spain for tourists according to the study. Photo: Cordon Press

It was surpassed only by Amsterdam which notched up a whopping 126,000 searches.

The eighth most searched city was Andalucian capital and birthplace of Picasso, Malaga.

Malaga is Spain’s second most popular city break in Spain. Photo: Cordon Press

Famed for its sunny weather and cultural exhibits, the city is likely to see a boom in summer and is the ideal place to experience authentic Spanish culture.

The city beat a host of world-renowned capitals, including Madrid, to cement its place in the imagination of holiday-goers.

Dublin was the third most searched destination and for good reason. Whether you are seeking to delve into the city’s rich Irish heritage or simply craving a crisp pint of Guinness, the city has it all.

Elsewhere on the list, the city of romance Paris was fourth.

Awash with some of the best art galleries and museums in the world such as the Centre Pompidou and the Louvre, the French capital is the one of the most visited cities in the world, attracting more than 17 million tourists each year.

Hungarian capital Budapest was the 6th most searched city.

Famed for its public spa baths, and for its Ruin Bars – a collection of bars that are located inside abandoned buildings – the city is an excellent choice to get the most bang for your buck for a cheaper city break.

Rome was the next most searched city, with its world famous heritage sites such as the Colosseum, the Spanish Steps, and the Trevi Fountain a must see.

Spain was the only country to have more than one city feature on the list, showing that Brits and Europeans’ love affair with the county shows little signs of abating.

Surprisingly, Madrid did not make the top 10, with Berlin and Lisbon 9th and 10th respectively.

