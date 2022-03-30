A BABY with its umbilical cord still attached has been left abandoned on a street in Spain’s Huelva.

The newborn boy was left wrapped in a blanket at the doorstep of a dental clinic on Calle Rico on Tuesday evening (March 29).

Police said the baby was found around 6.30pm, with its cord still attached.

The baby, believed to be just 12-hours-old, was taken to the Juan Ramon Jimenez hospital and admitted to the Neonatal Unit.

Staff at the hospital have described the baby as ‘fit and well’.

Police are now urging the boy’s mother to get in touch and said they were ‘extremely concerned’ about her.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to help identify the mother.

? ÚLTIMA HORA: La Policía rescata a un bebé abandonado en la calle Rico de #Huelva https://t.co/svFwdjB5qO pic.twitter.com/I7NcwlY1v6 — Huelva Información (@huelva_info) March 30, 2022

READ ALSO: