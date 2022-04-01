THE Plaza de Toros de Fuengirola is looking for new owners.

Turina Victoria, the company that owns the bullring, has set an asking price of €4.5 million for the historic building, which has a capacity of over 4,000.

The premises were refurbished in 2012 preserving the facade and expanding the premises by 2,500 square metres.

A statue of bullfighter Antonio Jose Galan, known as Feungirola’s favourite son, is one of the defining features of the grounds.

The bullring, built in 1962, is being advertised on Spain’s property portal Idealista and includes the bullring, the car park, and all commercial premises.

The Plaza de Toros in Fuengirola’s old town.

Photo: Google maps.

“Over the course of 60 years, the most outstanding figures of bullfighting have performed here including Antonio Ordoñez, El Cordobes, Paco Ojeda and Espartaco,” the listing on Idealista said.

Bullfighting in the square normally takes place in the summer season and during the month of October as part of the Fair of the Virgen del Rosario, patron saint of the city.

Not limited to bullfights, the ring has hosted a wide variety of cultural events over the years including equestrian shows, dressage events, and carriage displays.

A number of parties are thought to have already expressed interest in acquiring the bullring, with at least one interested in changing its use.

However, under law, the building must be retained for predominantly cultural use.

