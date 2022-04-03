1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Patalavaca with pool - € 165,000

Apartment Patalavaca, Gran Canaria 1 beds 1 baths € 165,000

Great renovated apartment with balcony and side views of the sea. It is located in a private complex of 30 units, with spectacular views over the Atlantic Ocean, which offers particular sunrises and sunsets of one of the best areas in the South of Gran Canaria. Divided into two blocks: north block and south block, and depending on the location of each of them, they can have lateral or frontal views over the Bay of Anfi del Mar and it is located at a distance of only 500 m from the beach of Patalavaca.The apartment has been practically completely renovated. It consists of a spacious bedroom… See full property details