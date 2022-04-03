If you have ever dreamed about getting away from it all and having your own little secret bolt-hole and peaceful oasis away from it all, then Small Oasis is just what you are looking for.

With its ‘picture-perfect’ location in the pretty town of Manilva is a unique residential development, combining the best in a modern living experience, with the tranquillity, authenticity and natural beauty that embodies its Andalucian backdrop.

Comprising of an exclusive selection of properties, Small Oasis offers a select range of properties, including resort apartments, luxury apartments, town houses and villas.

A safe and private residential complex, it is the ideal place to relax on holiday with family and friends to make it an idyllic permanent residence.

With access to every imaginable service and amenity at your fingertips, you will only need to think about relaxing, taking in the abundant sunshine, and having fun.

A safe and private residential complex

Phase I, a complex of 258 two and three-bedroom resort apartments, proved exceptionally popular with clients, with most units now sold.

The recently launched phase II features 144 luxury apartments. These single-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom properties feature high-spec kitchens and a delightful balcony for leisurely al fresco dining, as do the selection of two-bed, two-bath properties.

Upper floor units benefit from spacious, private rooftop lounges complete with barbeque areas and stunning views of the surrounding area. All Small Oasis residents have access to the beautiful, manicured gardens, barbeque areas, stunning shared adults and children’s pools and a clubhouse.

And there is no shortage of things to do. A mini-cinema has regular screenings, while there is a quality bar and restaurant, and a modern gym as well as yoga classes.

Small Oasis offers a select range of properties

There will also be a shuttle bus service to the beach to take full advantage of the sunny days.

Joint work areas with private control access via the dedicated Small Oasis app, which can be also used for temperature control and remote locking, are just some of the other standout features which make life in Small Oasis, Manilva- ‘a big life’!

Small Oasis also has the bonus of being just 10 minutes from the historical centre of Estepona, 20 minutes from Gibraltar airport and Puerto Banus/Marbella), as well as being around an hour from Malaga airport.

It has the bonus of being just 10 minutes from the historical centre of Estepona

Prices start at a competitive €165,000 for the Resort apartment (only a small number remaining), and €199,900 for the newly launched, Luxury apartment residences. Phase III comprising of 70 exclusive town- houses and 29 luxury villas is due for launch in 2023.

For more information on how to begin your journey to enjoying a ‘Big Life’ at Small Oasis, a residential development unique, call one of professional, friendly team on +34 604416821 or email: welcome@smalloasisbiglife.com. Browse their comprehensive website at www.smalloasisbiglife.com for a flavour of ‘the big life’!