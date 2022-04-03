THE Ascari race track near Ronda in Andalucia has new owners, CEO Jesus Gijon has revealed.

Two so far unnamed companies from Argentina and Switzerland bought the circuit from the previous owner, Dutchman Klaas Zwart, who designed then opened the track in 2002.

The new owners said the beauty of Ronda and the big marketing potential of the circuit were key to their decision to buy it.

However, they voiced concerns over government plans to build a solar farm in the area which they say will impact the scenery that surrounds the circuit.

