FAMILIES relocating to Javea are often surprised to learn they have moved to an ideal location that also includes a world-class international school.

Lady Elizabeth School has been ranked as one of the top 30 private international schools in Spain by the prestigious ‘El Mundo’ each year since the rankings were published.

Lady Elizabeth School (LES) is the longest-established international school in the area, founded in 1987. At present, LES is a community of 1150 learners supported by almost 200 professional, credentialed and caring staff.

The community is diverse and vibrant with over 50 nationalities represented at the school.

LES provides primary and secondary education based on the British curriculum frameworks and standards, for students aged two to 18.

The Primary utilises the International Primary Curriculum to drive learning, augmented by a wide range of after school activities.

In Secondary, the school offers one of the largest range of GCSE and A-Level options in Spain, in addition to extensive sporting, artistic and service activities.

The school is situated at the top of the Cumbre del Sol, Benitachell, just a short drive from Javea and Moraira. It features a modern, state-of-the-art campus with unparalleled facilities and stunning views over the Mediterranean.

The school is the only one in the Javea area with its own boarding facilities, located in the nearby village of Pedreguer.

Students from different nationalities and other parts of Spain come to LES for a unique educational experience on the Costa Blanca.

Families interested in enrolling their children at LES can do so all year round.

The school encourages prospective parents to visit the school in person or sign up to an online open day. Taster days for students of any age are also available.

For more information contact Mrs Isabel Calatayud, Head of Admissions: i.calatayud@les.edu.es