THE MALAGA coastline is being put on orange alert from midnight tonight (Sunday April 3) with force eight and nine winds and 10 metre waves predicted.

The alert will last until midnight on Monday, with an up to 70% chance of rain predicted.

The AEMET meteorological service says that a cold air mass moving down from northern latitudes will mean maximum temperatures will be a cool 16 degrees until Thursday, when warmer weather is predicted.

March was the wettest month of the hydrological year, which runs from October to October, so far.

10 metre waves are expected. Photo: PxHere Creative Commons

Up to Tuesday, 208 litres per square metre of rain had fallen compared to the average for the month of 52.

But the amount of rain to fall since October is still 60% lower than the average for the period.

Malaga’s reservoirs are now filled to 48% of capacity, with enough water for nine months now in reserve.

By area, La Concepcion reservoir, which supplies the Western Costa del Sol, together with the Guadalhorce-Guadalteba system which supplies Malaga city have benefited the most. With both now at 85% or their capacity, guaranteeing summer water supply for tourism on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Malaga city.

On the eastern side, the La Viñuela reservoir which supplies La Axarquia region continues to struggle to benefit from the recent rains, gaining only 4Hm3, leaving the reservoir with a total of 27.79 Hm3— barely 17% capacity—while last year it was 53.84 Hm3.

