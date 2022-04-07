THE Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced it will open a megastore on Madrid’s Gran as the fashion brand storms across Spain.

Its decision to open a store with 2,000 sq metres of shop floor over four storeys, was announced just a day before rival clothing brand Inditex opens a new Zara shop that promises to be its biggest in the world.

While Zara’s new store will open at the bottom of Gran Via on the newly redesigned Plaza de España on April 8, the Uniqlo store will be on the same street but some 600 metres further up the hill.

In 2015, Irish budget fashion brand Primark opened its own flagship store, located between the two in the middle of Gran Via opposite Callao. When it opened it was the largest Primark store in Europe.

“The opening of the largest Uniqlo store in Spain to date is an important step for the brand’s expansion in the country.” explained Kohsuke Kobayashi, the director of Uniqlo in Spain.

“Madrid is a city full of modernity and traditions; a melting pot of cultures and Gran Vía, an unbeatable location to continue presenting our LifeWear philosophy to consumers” he said.

It is the second Uniqlo shop to open in Madrid, with the other one located on Calle Goya.

Uniqlo started trading in Spain in 2017, when they opened their first shop located on Barcelona’s Paseo de Gracia.

The company currently has 67 shops across Europe in nine different countries.

