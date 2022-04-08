MALLORCA hotel bookings have bounced back with 98% of listings taken over Easter.

Forecasts suggest the vast majority of hotels in Mallorca will be occupied over Semana Santa as tourists flock to the island.

Business experts anticipate that 85% of all hotels will be open, a percentage well above predictions made at the tourism fair in Madrid in January.

Al Arenal beach in Palma is likely to see thousands of tourists in Easter.

Photo: Wikipedia.

The news is a vote of confidence in Spain’s tourism sector, as the impact of Covid continues to fade.

Silvia Montejano, general secretary of the CCOO union’s service federation, said: “tourist reservations, the arrival of flights and job hiring are positive and well above the figures for Easter 2019”.

There has been a significant increase in air traffic at Palma de Mallorca airport since the end of March with almost 7,000 flights scheduled between April 8 and April 18.

The news has disproved naysayers at the Fitur tourism fair who in January outlined gloomy forecasts for tourism in Semana Santa.

