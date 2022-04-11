2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona - € 179,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 179,000

Grupo Platinum presents this beautiful apartment situated in the sought after urbanization of Valle Romano, it is very spacious and is sold furnished, it has two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en suite), a fully fitted kitchen, living room, dining room and a lovely terrace with part covered and with great views to the sea and the golf course. Reversible air conditioning is installed and an underground parking space is also included in the price. The urbanisation is located in a Valle Romano golf complex with a restaurant bar open all year round, just a few minutes drive from Estepona centre….