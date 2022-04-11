MEXICAN Javier del Carpio, may have a background in Chemical Industrial Management, but he has more than 25 years of experience in Real Estate. Here he answers some questions about the exciting Small Oasis project which he first proposed in 2018, and why buyers should invest in a home in the scheme.

Why should buyers invest in Small Oasis?

First of all, we are a very sound company – in fact we have just been approved for a $170 million loan to buy real estate here in Manilva. Small Oasis offers security, reliability and amenities for all ages. These are of a very high standard and include a movie theatre, an infinity pool as well as a children’s pool. We are also committed to sustainability, having wells, solar panels and energy efficient installations. This means our current and future projects are environmentally friendly.

Facilities include a movie theatre, an infinity pool as well as a children’s pool Photo: Small Oasis

How many homes have been sold and how many are left to sell?

From the first phases, 258 have already been sold and 50 are still available. We have just launched the luxury apartments and we have already sold one – the other 144 are still available.

Some 144 luxury apartments are available for purchase. Photo: Small Oasis

What nationality are your buyers?

We did not expect to have as many local buyers as we do. It has been a very pleasant surprise for Small Oasis. Apart from that, our most important markets at the moment are the Polish and Czechs. We also have Belgians and Dutch as top clients.

They have Polish, Czechs, Belgians and Dutch as top buyers. Photo: Small Oasis

When will the project be finished?

It depends. Our target is within two years. However, some issues are beyond our control.

For example, the town council has to grant us permits and approvals, which require time. We also have to consider our own construction work and the possible changes that may occur during the course of the project. Although it is a complicated and long-term project, we are dealing with a large real estate company that is valued at some €130 million.

Completiton target is two years. Photo: Small Oasis

What’s planned for the years ahead?

Once we finish the current projects, we will certainly move forward. We have already evaluated a couple of plots of land available in Manilva. We are evaluating other projects on the Costa del Sol as well as exploring other possibilities such as in Murcia. We attach great importance in continuing to create homes that offer a fantastic lifestyle to the buyers, but following the company values of sustainability we build into all our projects.

Javier del Carpio (right) with Manilva Mayor Mario Jimenez. Photo: Small Oasis Facebook page

