A Valencia Province bar has been accused of refusing to serve a family who wanted to order in the regional Valenciano language as opposed to Spanish.

Two family members returned the next day to file a written complaint and were allegedly called ‘troglodytes’ by the Gandia area bar owner and a waitress.

The Platform for the Language has denounced the bar in Marenys de Rafalcaid and 20 members of the group have protested outside the premises.

Last October, as previously reported by the Olive Press, a bar in the Grao area of Gandia refused to serve an iced tea to a Valenciano speaker.

The waiter is alleged to have said: “We are in Spain and we speak Spanish.”

The latest incident happened on March 31 when a member of the family group asked for a beer in Valenciano and the waitress told him to speak in Spanish.

The family stood their ground and demanded to be served by somebody who could understand them.

The bar owner appeared and asked: “What language do you speak outside Valencia?”

He then ejected them from the premises.

Annoyed at what happened, two members returned 24 hours later to fill out a complaint form.

They were greeted by the same waitress who chastised them for being rude and asked them about their prowess in the Spanish language.

They filled in the form, and were accused of making false complaints by the employee and bar owner who called them ‘troglodytes’.

The Platform for the Language says that regional consumer laws have been broken by the bar, notably ‘the right of consumers to use any of the official languages of the Valencian Community’.

READ MORE: