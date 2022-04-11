A HOST of big names including Jamiroquai, Muse, Stereophonics, and Paulo Nutin will be in Malaga this year.

Three music festivals will take place on the Costa del Sol this summer with Metal Paradise, Andalucia Big Festival and Rock and Beer festival all announcing big name bands.

Jamiroquai is playing his only European gig this year in Malaga.

Photo: Wikipedia.

Andalucia Big Festival will take place on Sacaba beach on September 8, 9 and 10.

The project is divided into three aspects: an international forum for professionals in the music sector, a series of concerts throughout Andalucian provinces and the music festival in Malaga.

Juan Marín, Minister of Tourism said: “This will give international projection to the Andalucian brand and will involve the eight provinces. The festival will give the province national and international prestige”.

The festival will run alongside a new initiative called Andalucia Live, with a programme of concerts that will take place in the weeks prior to the festival in different Andalucian provinces.

Tickets for the music festival, organised by the Junta de Andalucia and Mad Cool Festival, in collaboration with Malaga city council, go on sale at the end of April.

Fuengirola’s Metal Paradise festival returns to Spain in Fuengirola on July 15 to 16.

The festival will see German veteran metal band Helloween who’s latest album Bottom Row reached number one in the charts.

They will be joined by Swedish band Sabaton and In Flames, Norway’s Emperor and Steel Panther from the US as well as British band Cradle of Filth.

Tickets cost range from €40 to €90.

The Rock & Beer festival comes to Malaga city later this month and will feature David Lerman, bass player from Spanish hard-rockers Extremoduro on April 23 and Alfredo Piedrafita, frontman of Basque rock supremos Barricada on May 14.

The event, organised with Malaga council, hosts talks by the two musicians along with an acoustic show where members of the audience will be offered the chance to play along live with their own instruments.

The events take place at the Fabrica de Cervezas Victoria in Malaga from 7.30pm to 9.30pm with locally brewed craft beer also on sale.

The event is limited to 60 people with tickets costing €40.

