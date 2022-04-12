2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palm-Mar - € 302,000

Apartment Palm-Mar, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 302,000

Bright duplex apartment with two large terraces overlooking the sea and pool. Located in a well-kept complex with two beautiful pools. The rooms are located on the first floor with access to a 58 m2 terrace, it has a bathroom, a storage room and access to the garage from the apartment. On the second floor is the main entrance, a bathroom, living room and kitchen with access to the terrace overlooking the sea and the pool. The apartment is very bright, very sunny and very quiet. Sold with garage and air conditioning. Furniture is not included. Year of construction 2008. | ID: 51158… See full property details