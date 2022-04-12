GEORGE Clooney has revealed how he almost joined a consortium to buy Malaga football club.

The 60-year-old Hollywood heartthrob explained how he had been approached to buy the Spanish club.

“My interest in soccer has certainly grown in recent years and a few years ago I was asked [to buy the club],” he said in a recent interview with Derbyshire Life.

It was an exciting prospect but ultimately fell through. Perhaps owning a football club is the next best thing to playing for one… maybe one day.”

The Clooney’s are recent converts to Derby County.

Photo: Cordon Press.

Malaga FC fans may wonder if their club would have fared better under the Ocean’s Eleven actor’s stewardship than their current owner, Sheikh Al Thani.

The former ruling Emir of Qatar has frequently courted controversy with off-colour remarks about the playing staff and coaches and was found in 2020 to owe the club some €8.5 million.

The club was relegated from La Liga in 2018 and currently sit third from bottom in the Segunda Division.

Clooney also revealed in March that he and his wife, international lawyer Amal, are avid supporters of Derby County.

Clooney would not be the first Hollywood actor to invest in the beautiful game.

In 2020 actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney surprised the world by buying Welsh minnows Wrexham AFC.

READ MORE: