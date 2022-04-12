ACTOR Antonio Banderas returned to take a leading role in Easter processions in his home city of Malaga.

The 61-year-old Zorro star was pictured with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, 40, as he prepared to join the Malaga brotherhood of Maria Santisima de Lagrimas y Favores during processions on Palm Sunday and on Monday.

Actor Antonio Banderas takes his place for the procession on Palm Sunday in Malaga, Spain. Photo: Cordon Press

The actor often returns to join in Semana Santa celebrations with the cofradia that he has been linked to since childhood to take part in the traditional marches.

Actor Antonio Banderas takes his place for the procession on Palm Sunday in Malaga, Spain. Photo: Cordon Press

Banderas joins the penitents dressed in long gowns as they shuffle through the streets transporting heavy wooden floats carrying religious statues to the sound of mournful drumbeat and wafting incense.

This year, Banderas was accompanied by his investment banker girlfriend who he was photographed kissing through masks ahead of the parade.

Antonio Banderas is seen kissing his partner Nicole Kimpel. Photo: Cordon Press

They later appeared on a balcony together watching another procession pass by in the street below.

Malaga-born Antonio Banderas enjoys a parade on Monday with Nicole Kimpel. Photo: Cordon Press

Malaga boasts one of the largest Semana Santa celebrations which take place across Spain and are particularly famous in Andalucia.

Banderas was married to fellow actor Melanie Griffith for almost two decades and they share a daughter Stella, 24. But the couple split in 2013, although they remain close friends.

Banderas and Kimpel have been together since 2014.

READ MORE: