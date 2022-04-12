EASTER holiday bookings for the Alicante City area are seeing a return to levels last seen in 2019- the year before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Alicante Province Hotels Association(APHA) says that occupancy for hotels stands at 73.3% in the city and 71.3% for the Playa de San Juan.

Across the whole Valencian Community, occupancy for coastal area hotels is projected to be at 82% on average- rising to over 90% in Benidorm and 87.25% for Valencia City.

Valencian Tourist Head, Francesc Colomer, said: “Occupancy numbers will rise further with last minute bookings and these figures are very similar to 2019 as the 2022 tourist recovery continues.”

FRANCESC COLOMER(GVA image)

The Alicante Association of Tourist Flats and Apartments(Abatur) offers 2,800 beds in Alicante City and is predicting 93.8% occupancy over Easter.

Alicante Tourist Board chief, Mari Carmen Sanchez, said: “This is a reactivation for the tourism sector after the two years of the pandemic which has been a tough test for Alicante accommodation.”

“The instability by the war in Ukraine has been another factor that has added to the crisis caused by Covid-19, but our predicted Easter visitor numbers makes us optimistic for the summer,” she added.

