MILLIONS of individual getaway trips by car are expected to take place across Spain in the run-up to Good Friday.

In fact, the director general of the DGT (Spanish Traffic Authority) has indicated that as of today, Wednesday April 13, until Monday April 18, some 8.4 million car journeys are expected—with an average of 1,410,103 journeys per day.

According to the DGT, traffic problems and traffic jams at exits and accesses to large urban centres will occur this Wednesday until 11 pm, while on Thursday they will be repeated, especially between 8 am, and 2 pm.



On Friday evening, the DGT estimates that there will also be sustained levels of leisure traffic in short journeys throughout the country to towns where processions are being held.

The quietest single day on the roads is expected to be on Saturday.



Return journeys are expected to commence on Sunday, especially in the regions of Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castile-La Mancha, Castile-La Mancha, Castile and Leon, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid and Murcia.

According to the DGT, traffic jams may intensify on this day, specifically between 1 pm and 11 pm.

