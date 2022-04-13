WITH balmy, languid summer days now tantalisingly close, and the pandemic and its restrictions slowly slipping beneath the horizon, it is finally time to celebrate life, loved ones, precious moments, and occasions here on the mesmerising Costa del Sol.

Marbella in Style was founded in 2008 by Rebecca Kratz and Julio Fraile. Their background and experience in marketing and event management for top, luxury brands, combined with their passion and knowledge of Marbella and the surrounding area is insurmountable. As they say: “Marbella is our playground, and we know it inside out.”

Marbella in Style was founded in 2008. Photo: Marbella in Style official Facebook page

Specialising in providing luxury villa rentals with hotel services, custom-tailored to your exact requirements and specifications, the teams’ avid attention to detail and solid commitment to ‘gold- standard’ customer service, makes Marbella in Style, the ideal company from which to rent your private villa.

They can help you host the most memorable birthday parties, family occasions and ‘get-togethers’, bespoke weddings, or perhaps, that extra-special corporate event to get you and your company noticed. They have an impressive, handpicked portfolio of private villas and venues to choose from.

Bookings include hospitality services and a 24/7 concierge service for that extra special touch.

The company also provides an exclusive, personalised property management service, taking care of the management and maintenance of your property with professionalism and dedication. They also look after any rental enquiries, bookings, and payments of your property, ensuring peace of mind, while you are not in residence.

The company also provides an exclusive, personalised property management service. Photo: Marbella in Style official Facebook page

To enquire about villa rental, or if you are interested in listing your villa with them for rental for bespoke events, call in to speak to one of the friendly team in the Benahavís office, or call: +34 951 983 679.

Email: operations@marbellainstyle.com.

Go to www.marbellainstyle.com for inspiration, and to view the latest luxury villa rental listings for your perfect special event!