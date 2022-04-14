EASTER in Spain involves several days of public holidays and that means reduced hours and closures in supermarkets and shops.

While you may find some local businesses and shops close entirely for the whole of Semana Santa, others may remain open, especially in the mornings.

However, while Good Friday and Easter Sunday, which are the most important religious holidays at Easter used to see all commercial businesses closed, this is no longer the case and although

Some of the big chain supermarkets will remain closed or limit their hours, others will stay open.

Here’s what we know:

Most of the regions in Spain have an official public holiday on Thursday, April 14. These are

Andalucía, Comunidad de Madrid, Balearic Islands and Canary Islands,, Murcia, Extremadura, Aragón, Navarra, Comunidad Valenciana, the Basque Country, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Cantabria, Asturias and La Rioja.

Only Catalunya has chosen not to have a public holiday on Thursday but will instead have Monday 17 as a holiday.

Friday, April 15 is a bank holiday in all of the regions across Spain without any exception.

Saturday, April 16 is considered a normal day which means that supermarkets and shops will open according to their usual Saturday opening hours.

Sunday is a public holiday meaning that even those supermarkets that are usually open on a Sunday will likely not be, although there are exceptions in touristy areas.

Easter Monday will also be a public holiday in the Balearic Islands, Basque Country, Valencia region, La Rioja and Navar

Here are the opening hours for the main supermarkets across Spain.

Mercadona: Usually open from 9 to 21.30

Holy Thursday, April 14: 9 to 14:00. Galicia and Cataluña are closed.

Holy Friday April 15: Closed but in some tourist areas, it will be open.

Saturday, April 16 – Open from 9 to 21:30.

Easter Sunday, April 17- Closed

You can find whether or not your supermarket will remain open on this link

Carrefour: Usually opens from 9 to 22:00

Holy Thursday, April 14 open from 9 to 22:00

Holy Friday, April 15 open from 9 to 22:00

Saturday, April 16 l open from 9 to 22:00

Easter Sunday, open from 9 to 22:00

Market 24h will open 24 hours as normal.

Alcampo will remain open all through the Easter holidays everyday from 9:00 to 22:00

Día Supermarket will open during all the Easter holidays everyday from 9:00 to 22:00

El Corte Ingles – will open from 9 to 22:00 but some will be closed during Holy Friday.

