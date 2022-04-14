A POLICE raid in the Costa del Sol beachside town of Benalmadena saw the seizure of thousands of counterfeit goods in a clampdown on street sellers.

Officers used a drone to track street sellers and discover where the items offered for sale were stored.

They seized fake branded items with a street value of around €20,000 that included over 200 designer label handbags, 125 pairs of branded trainers, 155 sunglasses and 145 fake football shirts.

Policia Nacional and Policia local discovered thousands of fake products in Benalmadena. Image Policia Nacional

Six men were also arrested over selling the fake designer goods.

Benalmadena’s Councillor for Security Javier Marin said: “With this action, we wanted to send a clear message to illegal sellers and safeguard the interests of small and medium merchants in our town.”

Local shops and businesses have long complained about the lack of policing that allows street sellers to flog their fake branded goods in the seaside town.

But the mayor of Benalmadena Victor Navas insisted: “These operations help stop such activities so they cannot harm the interest of our community’s local businesses, who work hard every day to create jobs and generate wealth.”

