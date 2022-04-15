Trawling through property after property online and traipsing to viewing after viewing in the hope of finding your dream property here on the Costa del Sol is never an easy task.

It becomes all the more frustrating when you do stumble upon a potential winner, but it’s not quite what you would class as a ‘dream property’ in its current state.

This is what makes Roc Estates a great choice of real- estate agent to deal with. Not only do they help you to buy and sell your property or investment- but they also specialise in providing consulting, project management, renovations, construction, and rental management services. This ‘one-stop-shop’ enables clients to enjoy a minimum stress and hassle-free experience in finding their dream home or investment property, and expert help in transforming it into the home or rental property of dreams, if necessary.

Villa Detached in Nueva Andalucía 11,950,000. Image from www.rocestates.com



The team aims to serve their clients with an individually- tailored service and provide you with the most professional industry advice, whether you are looking to buy or sell your home. Considering renovating or updating your property, or perhaps you are searching for a trustworthy and reliable company to manage your property, and deal with rentals, security, maintenance, cleaning and key-holding, while you are not in residence? The team at Roc Estates can help!

They also specialise in investment opportunities, bargain/ distressed sales and bank repossessions in top areas like Marbella and Estepona.

With a wide-ranging network of industry contacts built up over many years, Roc Estates are the experts at matching the right property to the right client.

The friendly, multilingual team has over 20 years property sales experience in the Costa del Sol and Scandinavia. Call them on: +34 650952084 or email them at: info@rocestates.com. Go to www.rocestates.com for listings and more information.