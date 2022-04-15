BAD boy of Britpop Liam Gallagher has apologised after tweeting a death threat to Atletico Madrid player Stefan Savic following their Champions League game with Manchester City.

Wednesday night’s match between city – who Gallagher supports – and Atletico ended with a pitchside brawl that spilled into the dressing rooms tunnel.

Gallagher in the bad old days – but has he mellowed?: Photo: Cordon Press

Despite city going through 1-0 on aggregate after the goalless match in Madrid, Gallagher – just like the players – lost his cool.

Savic – who played 12 times for city but is now an Atletico player – was seen to grab Jack Grealish by the hair and headbutt Raheem Sterling.

Stefan Savic head butting Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling during the UEFA Champions League quarter final. Photo: Cordon Press.

This was too much to bear for Gallagher who tweeted: “Stefan Savic this is a threat if I come across you ya goofy looking C**T your dead MCFC” [sic].

Gallagher’s tweet, which has since been deleted.

But it appears that the former Oasis frontman is not quite the bad boy he was once famous for being.

He has since deleted the tweet and apologised.

Gallaher on Friday morning tweeted: “Im really upset and annoyed at myself I feel I’ve let all my fans down by my outlandish behaviour I’m a role model to GROWN UPS hope you can forgive me [sic].”

And he followed that up with this tweet…

Love love love peace peace peace forgive forgive forgive kiss kiss kiss — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 15, 2022

