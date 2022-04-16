2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda - € 265,000

Apartment Calahonda, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 265,000

Property Description: Middle floor Apartment Location: Calahonda Reference No: ROAA4008232 Price: €265,000 Sunny apartment in the popular Jardines de Calahonda area, just a 3-minute walk to local shops, supermarkets, restaurants and the beach! Situated on the middle floor, this property faces south and enjoys the sun all day. It offers a nice view over the green area to the sea. There are 2 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms, a fully fitted kitchen and an ample lounge/dining area with fireplace and an open terrace. The community offers landscaped gardens and a swimming pool. Ideal holiday home with… See full property details