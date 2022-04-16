MALAGA has been selected to host the knockout stage of the Davis Cup for two years.

Malaga had originally been chosen as one of the four venues for the group phase of the 2022 finals from September 14-18, but after a convincing bid to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Kosmos, the city has been selected to host the finals in 2022 and in 2023.

The group phase will be played from September in the Italian city of Bologna, the Scottish city of Glasgow, the German city of Hamburg and a fourth city yet to be announced.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will all be in Malaga from November 21-27 on indoor hard courts, returning to the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena for the first time since September 2003, when Spain beat Argentina 3-2 in the semi-finals.

Innsbruck, Austria, and Turin, Italy, hosted group matches this year along with Madrid.

ITF President David Haggerty highlighted Andalucia’s Davis Cup pedigree.

“The region of Andalucia has played an important role in the history of the Davis Cup and Malaga is a perfect venue for the climax of this year’s men’s tennis World Cup.” he said.

In fact, Andalucia has hosted the competition on multiple occasions, including the 2004 and 2011 Davis Cup finals, which were played in Sevilla. Spain’s last Davis Cup tie, a 3-1 win over Romania in the 2022 qualifiers, was held in Marbella.

There is a high probability that Rafa Nadal will play in the Carpena next November if Spain makes it through the qualifiers, alongside the rising star Carlos Alcaraz, now under the spotlight after winning his first major title. Malaga born Alejandro Davidovich will also be on the cards, especially given his recent victory over number one Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo.

