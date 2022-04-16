A STUNNING mountain retreat where a famous Spanish singer sheltered for the last year of his life has sold for €2.2m.

The 912 sqm home of Pau Dones, who died in 2020, has been acquired by a middle aged couple, believed to be from northern Europe.

The farmhouse, in the village of Betlan, in the Val de Aran region of the Pyrenees, is just 20kms from Spain’s top skiing resort Baqueira Beret.

Singer Pau Dones in 2017. Photo: Cordon Press

The six-bed, six-bath property has three wings and includes its own gym and recording studio for Pau’s band Jarabe de Palo.

He bought it in 2000 and united three separate buildings, as well as building a treehouse for his daughter Sara.

The wood and stone built farmhouse was the perfect retreat for Pau, when he died of advanced colon cancer at the age of 53.

Sitting on the edge of the village it had a 6000 sqm garden, with breathtaking views across the nearby peaks and valleys.

It has a separate guest cottage with its own parking space.

It has been described as being ‘among the best properties’ in the entire Val de Aran region.

“The family who bought it wanted a unique house in the valley but not too near the ski slopes,” explained Xavi Cardona of Engel & Volkers, the estate agency that brokered the sale.

“For reasons of discretion I cannot give you any more details.”

