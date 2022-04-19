AFTER a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ronda’s iconic ultra long race returns with a record number of participants.

This twenty-third edition, which will be held between May 13 and 15, will see 9,000 participants on the start line, a race that will run through the municipalities of Ronda, Arriate, Montejaque, Benaojan, Alcala del Valle and Setenil de las Bodegas.

The official presentation of this year’s gruelling 101 ultra long race took place yesterday, Monday April 18, by the President of the Provincial Council of Malaga, Francisco Salado, together with the head colonel of the Alejandro Farnesio IV Tercio de La Legion, Jose De Meer, and the Mayor of Ronda, Maria de la Paz Fernández.

According to Salado, the iconic 101 kilometres of Ronda is one of the most important races that takes place in Malaga province, a backbreaking event that year after year is ‘gaining prestige in the panorama of ultra-distance races.’

“The race is a challenge,” Salado said, “not only for those who participate, but also for the organisation, as it has to face increasingly demanding logistics in order to prepare the event and attend to the participants properly”.

“Beyond the purely sporting aspect, this event brings together values such as effort, sacrifice, companionship and solidarity, which are the essence of the Legion, as they have demonstrated in the 40 years of their presence in Ronda”, Salado added.

More than 20,000 people, including participants and their families, are expected to congregate in Ronda and the surrounding area during the race weekend.

Of the 9,000 participants, 837 are women and 8,163 men, including 75 international competitors from 24 different countries.

There will also be a non-competitive three-kilometre children’s race along part of the 101 km route, with an expected 1,200 participants.

