THE Laguna Village shopping centre which was devastated by a fire two years ago is set for a bold redevelopment after the site was bought by new owners.
The burnt out ruin of the commercial centre in Estepona is to be reopened as a tourism complex, including a beach resort, shopping zone, restaurant area, kids play park, and yacht club.
It has been bought by Sevilla-based entrepreneur Rosauro Varo as part of his entertainment enterprise Grupo Pacha and is set for a €25 redevelopment.
On 29 August 2020, a fire ripped through the village, made even more worrying by the fact that it sat directly opposite a petrol station.
It left the resort reduced to rubble and the Junta declaring a level 1 emergency.
The site was formerly the home of the iconic Puro Beach Club before the fire.
It means the 13,000 square metre of land will be given a new lease of life nearly two years after its total destruction.
Grupo Pacha, credited as being a pioneer of the Ibiza clubbing scene, have said they hope to welcome people to the resort in 2023.
READ MORE:
- IN PICS: Devastating fire guts Laguna Village on Spain’s Costa del Sol as first images of aftermath emerge
- Town in Spain’s Andalucia changes its name to ‘Ukraine’ and streets renamed after destroyed Ukrainian cities during Semana Santa
- ‘Best chef in the world’ Dabiz Muñoz opens food truck in Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol