THE thermometers are expected to plummet 10ºC this week as rains and gusty winds return to Malaga.

After reaching an all-time high in Malaga city in April when the thermometers reached 33.1ºC, Spain’s weather agency AEMET has forecast that temperatures across Spain, specifically in Malaga, will drop significantly mid-week.

Additionally, as of today from 2 -11 pm, the entire Malaga coastline will be under a yellow alert for coastal phenomena due to west and south-westerly winds of up to force 7 and waves of 3 metres.

19/04 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Andalucía. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/dF0CCB8ckK https://t.co/Av4F6oVhXs — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) April 18, 2022

The westerly winds are expected to reach speeds of 25 kilometres per hour.

A 20% chance of rain has been forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday April 20, the first day that the noticeable drop in temperatures will be felt, with highs of just 20º and minimum temperatures of around 13º.

These temperatures will be maintained during the following days, together with a higher probability (85%) of rain for both Friday and Saturday.

