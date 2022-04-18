INTERNATIONAL streamer Netflix has signed its first-ever collaborative deal with a Spanish council which will see it support future TV and movie makers in Cartagena.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Cartagena mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and Netflix Public Policy head for Spain and Portugal, Esperanza Ibañez.

Netflix will participate in the training of audiovisual professionals through master classes over the next two years.

It will also have a big presence at the annual Cartagena Film Festival and sponsor a brand-new short film competition at the festival which will target Murcia students.

Noelia Arroyo said: “Netflix is interested in promoting the creation of audiovisual content and for ourselves, we want to promote Cartagena in all the steps of the content creation process.”

“For us it means opening a direct communication channel with Netflix to have the help and advice of a large company in our projects to develop Cartagena’s capabilities throughout the audiovisual production chain,” added Arroyo.

Film and television production is nothing new to the Cartagena and Murcia areas.

In 2014, extensive shooting on Taken 3, starring Liam Neeson, took place around the Mar Menor.

Cartagena’s Cabo de Palos has this year featured in the recording of several episodes of the Netflix comedy action drama, Sky Rojo.

Netflix’s Esperanza Ibañez, said: “The most important thing is good stories, and when we arrived in Spain we wanted to show the geographical and cultural diversity of the country and limit ourselves to certain places. This agreement is a reflection of that goal.”

“With this agreement, we’ll work together in terms of training and scholarships in what is the beginning of our relationship, “ she added.