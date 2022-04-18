EASTER processions in Spain are usually a sombre affair where the costumes are typically pointed hoods and long tunics.

But one man stood out after attending the Exaltación de la luz de Cristo parade in Valladolid on Maundy Thursday in a dinosaur costume.

The man in the inflatable T-Rex outfit is seen quietly rocking and bobbing in rhythm to the procession as it slowly crawls by.

While most took it as a bit of fun, one passer by decided the choice of outfit was disrespectful and tried to eject the ‘dinosaur’ by pushing him away from the processions as the statue of Christ approached.

The footage was posted on social media and had clocked up over 130K views by Monday.

Valladolid…..A ver por qué los pobres dinosaurios no pueden ver las procesiones… basta ya de tanta discriminación…??? pic.twitter.com/YRU3jp9sBV — Boniatobill???? (@muzeriqui) April 15, 2022

