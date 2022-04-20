2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Lo Pagan - € 169,000

Apartment Lo Pagan, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 169,000

Great opportunity to purchase a modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom top floor apartment with large roof terrace and access to a communal pool. Located on the Pueblo IV development built in 2018, this apartment is just 10 minutes walk to the blue flag beaches of Lo Pagan and is the perfect lock up and leave holiday home. The apartment consists of open plan living/ dining room with fully fitted kitchen to the rear, double bedroom, family bathroom and master bedroom with en suite. There are patio doors from the living area which lead onto a terrace which overlooks the communal swimming pool and from… See full property details