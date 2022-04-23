THE Rock welcomed two inaugural cruise calls in one day, as the industry looks set to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.

Le Bougainville and the Costa Deliziosa cruise ships both arrived at Gibraltar Port on Tuesday morning, April 12 on their first ever stop offs on the Rock.

Costa Deliziosa cruise from Costa Cruises. Image from Wikipedia.

Le Bougainville, which takes the name of the French admiral, Louis Antoine de Bougainville, is the third ship of the Explorers-class of cruise ships operated by Ponant. Each cruise ship in this class is named after a famous French explorer.

Tourism Minister Vijay Daryanani engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques ceremony with Captain Giles Thomas from Le Bougainville and with Captain Nicolantonio Palombella from the Costa Delizioza.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome these two cruise ships to Gibraltar,” said Daryanani.

It is not often that we have two inaugurals on the same day. The cruising sector has taken a battering but we are now on our way to recovery. This year we have 184 calls booked, only 13 less than pre-pandemic in 2019.”

