LOBSTER, the ‘all-in-English’ mobile network, has launched a new mobile plan that gives customers in Spain even more great options with Lobster for themselves, their families and for business.

Lobster’s new ‘Just Spain’ plan has unlimited calls in Spain and 18GB of data for only €10. It is aimed at customers who predominantly make calls only in Spain, want lots of data, and want to enjoy a service that’s provided completely in their own language.

Lobster’s new ‘Just Spain’ plan has unlimited calls in Spain and 18GB of data for only €10.

The new mobile plan offers the same great Lobster all-in-English experience (the website, the bills, and a friendly customer service in native English), with no contract or commitments. Lobster wants its customers to stay because they’re happy with the great service.

Lobster has built a reputation on providing a first-class mobile service for English speakers in Spain. Its customers have rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, and 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google, and have given great reviews on its Facebook page, making it one of the best valued mobile networks in Spain.

With Lobster, multiple SIMs can be managed from one single account making it easy for families and businesses to manage multiple phones.

Lobster has built a reputation on providing a first-class mobile service for English speakers in Spain.

People interested in the new plan should go to lobster.es or call Lobster on 1661. Lobster will take care of moving them over from any other Spanish provider whilst keeping their Spanish mobile phone number, or they can provide a brand-new Spanish number.

The new ‘Just Spain’ plan complements Lobster’s three popular international plans (Small, Medium and Large) that offer unlimited calls and texts in Spain, to the UK and other countries, starting from €12 and all with Lobster’s unique all-in-English experience.