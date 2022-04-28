A 77-year-old Denia man has been rescued by firefighters after collapsing and then spending two days on his apartment floor.

His daughter called for help after getting no reply to phone calls she made and not possessing any keys to the fifth-floor home on Avenida Marquesado de Denia.

The man suffers from a variety of health issues including diabetes and heart problems.

With no keys, firefighters used a ladder to access his flat via a balcony window.

They discovered him on the floor but conscious.

He was dehydrated and after initial treatment by paramedics, he was taken to Denia Hospital.

MORE COSTA BLANCA NEWS: