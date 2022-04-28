2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda - € 310,000

Apartment Calahonda, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 310,000

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT – FIRST LINE BEACH – CALAHONDA This recently renovated apartment is located first line beach in Calahonda, Mijas Costa. It consists of a living / dining room with stunning panoramic views of the sea,a new modern fully fitted kitchen and 2 spacious double bedrooms, 2 brand-new modern ensuite bathrooms,the master bedroom having access to a small terrace with the same amazing views. The apartment is part of a complex with a community swimming pool and has very low community costs: just 106 euros per month including water. The apartment also comes fully furnished!