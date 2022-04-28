THE Guardia Civil says a Murcia accountant tried to fake his death after his car went off a Costa Blanca cliff over two months ago.

They’ve officially called off a search for him in the Orihuela Costa area where Jose Luis Galiana Blanc’s vehicle was discovered in the sea at Punta Prima on February 17.

The Guardia have told an investigating judge and Galiana’s family that he’s alive after accessing images of a man leaving the cliff area shortly after the ‘accident’.

Murcia’s La Verdad newspaper reported that Galiana, 50, who also owns two hospitality businesses, recently contacted a friend to say he was in financial difficulty and had taken some money.

An associate of Galiana filed a complaint with the Policia Nacional over a bankruptcy client that he was handling.

It’s alleged that a bank account originally containing over €600,000 had been cleared out.

JOSE LUIS GALIANA BLANC(Linkedin image)

On February 17, police went into the sea at Punta Prima to check on the driver and possible passengers in the crashed car which had let off an automatic accident notification.

The vehicle was empty with the engine still running and the lights on.

A few belongings including a mobile phone were discovered.

There were no road markings to suggest that the driver had lost of control of the vehicle.

Guardia Civil divers spent over a week combing the area to find a body.

Galiana, was said to be ‘happily married’ with two children aged 17 and 19.

A childhood friend described him as ‘responsible’ and ‘having no enemies’.

READ MORE: