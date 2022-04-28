THE province of Malaga has recorded the highest incidence of gender violence reports across the region of Andalucia, new data reveals.

During 2021, police within the province, which encompasses the Costa del Sol and the towns of Marbella, Fuengirola and Benalmadena as well as the city of Malaga itself, dealt with 7,217 reports of domestic violence of which 72% were reported to police by the victim themself.

The Andalucian region as a whole saw a reported 50,562 cases reported, an increase of 8% from the year before.

Carmen Martin, director of the Association Plataforma Violencia Cero claimed “Malaga is one of the provinces in Spain with the highest number of gender violence cases reported by women to the police.”

Women protesting against gender violence in Malaga. Image: Cordon Press

But she warned that many women were still put off pressing charges against those who abused them.

“There is still a lot of barriers that a women who suffer violence has to face when reporting a case”

Last year, Malaga courts issued 1,033 protection orders with 212 requests denied, while by the end of the year a total of 1,768 cases were still pending.

Overall in Andalucia, 75% of gender violence cases were reported by Spanish women with a quarter coming from women of other nationalities.

Spain’s Ministry of Equality recorded an official 44 deaths of women at the hands of their partner during 2021, with eight of them carried out in the Andalucia region.

A dedicated telephone line, 016, has been set up in Spain for those reporting domestic violence.

