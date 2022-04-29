FORMER tennis champ Boris Becker has been jailed for two years in the UK for hiding assets to avoid loan repayments.

The German, 54, and a six time grand slam champion, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on four counts under the Insolvency Act.

Becker had declared bankruptcy in June 2017, being unable to repay a loan he took out to buy a luxury property in Mallorca.

In 2019 his luxury estate, Son Coll, was put on the market, but not before a group of Germans squatters had occupied it.

Boris Becker with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro arriving in court today.

Photo: Cordon Press.

Shortly after their eviction a pornography film was filmed onsite, featuring veteran pornstar ‘Dolly Buster’.

Becker’s debts had spiralled to £11 million despite him earning around £120 million from a lucrative sporting career.

At the trial Judge Deborah Taylor claimed he had shown ‘no remorse or acceptance of guilt.’

Earlier this month, jurors found Becker guilty of removal of property as well as two counts of deliberately concealing debt.

He was acquitted of an additional 20 charges, many of which resulted from him not handing over trophies and medals from his glittering career to debtors.

