SPAIN’S tourism sector has launched a scheme to recruit Ukrainian refugees to work in hotels and holiday accommodation.

The Confederación Española de Hoteles y Alojamientos Turísticos (CEHAT), the Instituto Tecnológico Hotelero (ITH) and beWanted has created a version of its job platform in the Ukrainian language to recruit the tens of thousands Ukrainains fleeing the Russian invasion.

More than 134,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Spain since Putin sent his troops to invade Ukraine on February 24.

Hotel room. Image from PxFuel.

CEHAT initially offered accommodation for Ukrainians who had no place to stay under a refugee scheme but they have now gone a step further in helping those who fled war to rebuild their lives in Spain.

“We want to continue to support those affected by war in these difficult times, so we have taken steps to create job offers in the Spanish hotel sector,” explained Jorge Marichal, the president of CEHAT, which represents some 16,000 hotels across Spain.

He said that there are a whole range of jobs offered within the hotel business providing opportunities for people with all sorts of skills.Ukrainians in Spain can subscribe to this website, where they can receive job offers from the tourist sector.

