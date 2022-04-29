SUNNY weather for the ‘puente’ holiday weekend has been forecast for Malaga.

The isolated cold front located over the Spanish mainland which brought brief but intense downpours and hailstorms over the province yesterday will ease this Friday, April 29.

The cold front will move away towards the Mediterranean, leaving sunny and stable weather throughout the long public holiday weekend on the Costa del Sol.

According to Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET clear, sunny skies are forecast over the bank holiday weekend with summer highs of 28ºC expected on Sunday.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 29-04-2022 hasta 05-05-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/fi2b0SqV5k — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) April 29, 2022

For today, Friday April 29, the forecast is for cloudy skies with low clouds and mist, without ruling out some light rainfall in the early hours of the morning. Winds will be light.

Clear skies are expected for Saturday with temperatures forecast to rise to 24ºC in Velez-Malaga, 23ºC in Malaga city and 22ºC in the rest of the region.

On Sunday, May 1, the westerly winds, although light, will bring more heat to the province where thermometers could rise from 24ºC in Ronda to 28ºC in the city of Malaga.

On Monday, which is a public holiday, an increase in cloud cover and a drop in temperatures is forecast, although not too marked.

The sunny and stable weather will remain until Wednesday, where light showers are expected in coastal areas, with greater intensity, with a possibility of thunderstorms in the Antequera region and in the Serrania de Ronda.

