THE mild and sunny weather which has been the protagonist of the first Sunday in May—seeing highs of almost 30ºC—will not last, with rains and storms expected as of tomorrow, Tuesday May 3.

As of today, Monday May 2, clear skies will remain along the Costa del Sol with cloudy intervals in the interior and the possibility of isolated showers.

Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged or slightly lower and maximum temperatures will also fall.

Westerly winds will increase, becoming strong on the coast, with occasional strong gusts.

As of tomorrow, Tuesday, rain and storms will once again return to the province, more noticeable in the Antequera region and the Serrania de Ronda.

Temperatures will also drop, with highs between 23ºC (expected in Velez-Malaga) and 17ºC (in Ronda).

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 01-05-2022 hasta 07-05-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/QDJUZFJYnf — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 1, 2022

Wednesday morning is also expected to be rainy. Rainfall may be heavier in the Ronda region and in Axarquia and weaker on the western coast of Malaga.

The cloudy front will move towards the east of the province during Wednesday afternoon and will allow clearings to open up on the west coast.

Temperatures will continue to fall and maximum temperatures will not exceed 21ºC.

If the forecast by Spain’s weather agency AEMET does not change, the instability will continue until next Thursday, with light showers are expected in the province of Malaga on that day.

The weekend is expected to be sunny again.

