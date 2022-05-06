A WOMAN described as ‘obsessed with priests’ could face two years in prison.

The 49-year-old, known as Merlinda M, is facing trial for verbal outbursts made on three separate occasions in 2020 at a church.

If found guilty, she could face two years in prison and a €3000 fine.

Merlinda burst into mass in San Nicolas church in Palma five times in March and May before hurling insults and threats at the congregation.

A worker at the church was also reportedly threatened by Merlinda, who said to him: “F****t, drug dealer, if you call the police you will see, I’ll hurt you, I’ll kill you.”

The woman’s behaviour shocked membes of the church.

Photo: Wikipedia.

In August, the woman once again returned to the church, seeking out the same worker, apparently shouting: “You are going to regret having crossed my path. I am going to hurt you.”

Her final trip to the church took place in September, when she told the victim she was going to kill him and that he would ‘die like Peter, crucified upside down’.

The trial was suspended after her lawyer requested a psychiatric test.

