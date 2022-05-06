SPANISH animal rights party PACMA has condemned animal rights abuses at Sevilla’s Feria de Abril.

Several horses have fainted from the heat at the Feria, which began on Sunday, and one has died.

In a statement, PACMA said the situation is a result of “human selfishness and irresponsibility which treats them like mere tools”, and added that “this was completely avoidable.”

It also made a direct appeal to the Ayuntamiento of Sevilla and Junta of Andalucia: “Does it not embarrass you? Stop allowing the utilization and exploitation of animals!”

PACMA has also denounced the Feria’s traditional bull fighting.

Andalucian President Juanma Moreno posted a photo smiling in the audience of the bullring next to Real Betis football captain Joaquin Sanchez, and wrote: “Bulls are culture, tradition and the essence of Andalucia.”

To this, PACMA replied: “Culture can never be pain, blood and suffering. In the next Andalucian elections do not forget who smiles while an animal is tortured to death.”

