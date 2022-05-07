2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Banos y Mendigo - € 89,950

Apartment Baños y Mendigo, Murcia 2 beds 1 baths € 89,950

Fantastic outdoor space for thi ground floor apartment in "LOS ALAMBRAS COMMUNITY" High rental potential With underground parking space + 10m2 locked storage room included. The property is located in an urbanization at the foot of a mountain area called El Valle; with walking access to the path towards the mountains for hiking and biking lovers, a place where your children could play outside and ride their bikes on the street with no stress for you. The opening of the NEW CORVERA AIRPORT is having a great impact on the adjacent Resorts. The Club House and the first nine holes of the… See full property details