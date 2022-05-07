WHO ARE WE?

We are every indoor gardener’s best friend!

We are specialists in light (Dimlux) and air (OptiClimate) which, when used together, create the perfect environment for all types of crops 365 days a year. We are located at Vía Centro Comercial Costasol, 13, 29688 Estepona, Málaga.

WHAT MAKES US SPECIAL

We focus on two high performance products. Because we have our full attention on the Dimlux and OptiClimate products, we can provide you with the best service. We also sell accessories from Dimlux and OptiClimate and other technical products related to crop growth. We have a beautiful shop in Estepona (Cancelada) where anyone is welcome for a cup of coffee, and to find out more information. You are also free to come in and make a plan/calculation together with us, if you are starting from scratch.

Be sure to look out for our new LED. It comes in 500W, 750W and 1000W. The options that make this LED special are written below:

– It has a work function in the nightime, where the lights turn green automatically

– It has a NIR (near infrared) function, so you will get 10-12% more light then with a regular LED

– It has more potential than a regular LED. This means our Dimlux 750W LED is similar to a Dimlux 1000W HPS, so imagine what the Dimlux 1000W LED can do for you!

– You can change the spectrum by hand, to whichever setting you want

WHY CHOOSE FOR DIMLUX/OPTICLIMATE

A better question would be, why wouldn’t you choose Dimlux/OptiClimate. If you want to grow crops, and have an easy and stress-free life at the same time, you should team up with us. If you make the decision to combine the two and add some accessories, we guarantee your crops will develop exactly how you want them to. This is because you can also monitor and adjust all details like, humidity level, temperature, CO2 level, night & day mode and many more.

Visit our website, for more information call us at +34 951 120 757, or pop into our shop in Centro Comercial Costasol, 13, Estepona 29688