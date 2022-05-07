ALICANTE has been chosen to host Spain’s first national tortilla de patatas conference.

The conference will feature demonstrations and tastings of what is one of Spain’s most iconic dishes as well as discussions on what makes its perfect recipe – a hot topic of debate amongst Spaniards.

Renowned chefs from Spanish restaurants which have previously won awards for their tortillas, restaurateurs and journalists will come together to discuss the staple of Spanish cuisine.

The tortilla is a Spanish staple.

Photo: Pixabay.

The conference will be held at the Institucion Ferial Alicantina (IFA) on September 24 and 25 as part of the fourth edition of Alicante Gastronomia.

This follows Alicante’s hosting of the Spanish Tortilla de Patatas Championships last year.

Alicante Gastronomia President Carlos Baño declared the event will be a ‘revolution’.

The provincial council said: “With the aim of positioning the province of Alicante at the epicentre of Spanish gastronomy, the congress will promote one of the most distinctive dishes on the national scene and will form the central axis of the activities programmed for Alicante Gastronómica.”

