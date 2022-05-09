MYSTERIOUS mass deer deaths have been investigated by the Junta.

Between March and April of this year, almost 100 deer carcasses were found in the Parque Natural de la Sierra de Baza without signs of violence.

The high mortality rate only affected this animal species which died in a period of a month and a half, between March and April.

The Consejería de Medio Ambiente initially stated that the mysterious mass deer deaths could be linked to a lung disease.

Effectively, analyses carried out by the Junta has determined that the cause of this high mortality has been due to a severe pulmonary congestion caused by the bacterium Pasteurella.

According to a laboratory report issued by the Andalucian Wildlife Analysis and Diagnosis Center (CAD) the bacterium Pasteurella is a common commensal organism in the respiratory tract of healthy ruminants.

The transition, however, from infection to disease can occur in the face of abrupt changes in the weather, as occurred in the second half of March, with episodes of heavy rainfall and a drastic drop in temperatures.

It was after this change in the weather and a snowfall in the area that the management of the Natural Park received the first reports of deer carcasses and the health protocol was activated.

This protocol aims to detect the appearance of diseases, determine their prevalence and establish and coordinate the most appropriate intervention measures, whether for prevention or control.

The protocol has served to determine the cause of this high mortality of deers in the Parque Natural de la Sierra de Baza.

No recent carcasses have been found in the last two weeks.

